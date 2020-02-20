e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Director Maureen C. Watson Sells 4,228 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 666,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $980.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1,950.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 341,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 346,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $13,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

