E-QURE (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of E-QURE Corp (OTCMKTS:EQUR) traded up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 4,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

E-QURE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EQUR)

E-Qure Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. E-Qure Corp. is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for E-QURE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-QURE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.