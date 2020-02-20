Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 665,240 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665,240 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $95,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,867,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,150,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAA by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IAA by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,206,000 after purchasing an additional 933,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in IAA by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 837,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $50.84 on Thursday. IAA has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

