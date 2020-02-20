Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 424,948 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $113,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Total by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOT opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 100,600 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 over the last three months.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

