Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,037 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $144,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $243.64 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $246.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

