Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $123.46 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $123,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $26,273,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Carnival by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 817,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,553,000 after buying an additional 589,728 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $24,210,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $19,383,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Carnival by 2,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 317,943 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

CCL opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.