Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,345 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $101,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 86.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 62.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

