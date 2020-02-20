Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,419 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $133,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,057,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $413,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $27,129,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,480 shares of company stock worth $9,201,397. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWD stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average is $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

