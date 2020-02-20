Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the period. Coherent accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $159,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $9,755,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coherent by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $7,592,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $150.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

