Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBMT. Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 9,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth $3,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.