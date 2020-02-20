Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $100.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 445,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 314,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,931. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

