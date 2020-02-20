Earnest Partners LLC Buys 95,211 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,211 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Sonoco Products worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

