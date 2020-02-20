Earnest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,302 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,211 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $53,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $67.41 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

