Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 125,653 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $65,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after buying an additional 960,626 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 406,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 134,121 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.