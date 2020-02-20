eBoost (EBST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $155.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. eBoost has a total market cap of $215,766.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00742477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000308 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

