Editas Medicine (EDIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.65.
In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
