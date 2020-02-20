Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.09-1.16 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.
ELAN opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46.
In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.
