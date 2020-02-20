ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €4.40 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.01 ($5.83).

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €7.41 ($8.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.07 and a 200 day moving average of €6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04. The stock has a market cap of $469.50 million and a P/E ratio of -102.92. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of €9.58 ($11.14).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

