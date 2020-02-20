Emeco (ASX:EHL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Emeco shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 4,076,676 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The stock has a market cap of $839.70 million and a PE ratio of 22.86.

Emeco Company Profile (ASX:EHL)

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment rental solutions and maintenance services to mining companies and contractors in Australia. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. The company's rental fleet includes trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders.

