Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.82.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$60.03 on Thursday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

