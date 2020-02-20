Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Sells $280,265.40 in Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $280,265.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,483,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,789,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $997,734.60.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56.

Shares of EBS traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. 497,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,036. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 922.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.