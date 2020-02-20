Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.74. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

