Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.98

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and traded as low as $54.19. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 12,453,496 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20,823.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,887,000 after buying an additional 2,086,698 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,668,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after buying an additional 466,927 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 723,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 387,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 151,098 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

