Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ET traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 27,816,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,846,452. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

