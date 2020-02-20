Enerplus (ERF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ERF stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.