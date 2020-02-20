Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.73 ($19.46).

Get Engie alerts:

ENGI stock opened at €16.44 ($19.11) on Wednesday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.56.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.