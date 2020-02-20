Enigma Market Cap Reaches $22.99 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003198 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, ABCC and Hotbit. Enigma has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and $8.41 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.01090891 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019051 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000720 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Binance, Tidex, HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui, Huobi, OKEx, AirSwap and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

