Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ENPH opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

