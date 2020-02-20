EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.55 Million

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $284.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.70 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $381.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,564. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.82. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

