Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

