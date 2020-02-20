Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 734,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,747. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -205.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,642.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $1,191,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,648 shares of company stock worth $13,804,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Envestnet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Envestnet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

