Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.16 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.79 and a beta of 1.78. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.70.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $650,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,605,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock worth $13,804,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

