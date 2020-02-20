Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Major Shareholder Peter J. Iv Clemens Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) major shareholder Peter J. Iv Clemens purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ENZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,875. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.03. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 1.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 6,298.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENZ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

