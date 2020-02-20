EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Edward Jones

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

