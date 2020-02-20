Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.26

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 22558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Equitable alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,346 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,839,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,837 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.