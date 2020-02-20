Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,972,000 after acquiring an additional 358,324 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.