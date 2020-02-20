Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ARC Resources Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.69. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.49.

The firm also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.