Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $70,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

