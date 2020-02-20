Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,264 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

