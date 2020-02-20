Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.31

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 222600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 million and a PE ratio of -18.44.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It has interests in four exploration licenses and a mining license in the Khundii Gold District located in Southwest Mongolia.

