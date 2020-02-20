Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Essent Group to and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. 917,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,901. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,687 shares of company stock worth $2,815,814. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,834,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after acquiring an additional 863,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

