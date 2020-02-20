ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Shares of ESLOY opened at $77.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

