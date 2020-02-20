ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after buying an additional 185,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

