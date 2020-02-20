ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 52,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 62,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

