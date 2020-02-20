ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $225.10 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.