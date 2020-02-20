E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.30

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 5761883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after buying an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

