Etsy’s (ETSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $70.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Etsy has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

