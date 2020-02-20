Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF remained flat at $$13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

