EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134,181 shares during the quarter. EXACT Sciences makes up about 5.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $143,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.60 and a beta of 1.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

