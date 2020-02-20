Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $502,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $446,750.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $485,250.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

